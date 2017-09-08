FCT police install digital crime reporting system

In a bid to be abreast with contemporary policing techniques, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has installed a national crime and emergency reporting system ‘The iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporter.’

Speaking at the launching of the iPolice-Hawk Eye, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, CP Musa Kimo, said the system, which combines video, audio and text using mobile application, said it would enhance police

operational capabilities to fight crimes and criminality.

According to him, the system, which is regarded as the most advanced crime reporting and management utility in the world today, integrates the Hawk Eye Mobile phone app for the public and the iPolice mobile device terminal for officers and patrol teams in the field.

Kimo, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Operations, said users can report crimes remotely from crime scenes and anonymously from the comfort of their homes, vehicles or other safe locations.

Earlier, Managing Director, Web Assets, developer of the system, Kayode Aladesuyi, said it was a clear demonstration of the commitment of the police to work in partnership with communities.

He said the system was a revolutionary technology that would enable the police to respond, address and manage crimes as soon as they were reported, noting that if given adequate resources, the police could provide effective and efficient response to crimes reported by citizens.

“The system is expected to enhance the community policing plan recently announced by the federal government to improve security in the country. It will equally help to build a bridge that enables citizens and Nigeria police to communicate and strengthen trust.”