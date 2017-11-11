FADAMA scales up SAWAH ECO-technology for rice farming in Yaba

By John Oba

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) FADAMA III additional financing (FADAMA II AF) has scaled up the SAWAH Eco-technology for rice farming (SERIF) in Yaba, Abaji area council, Abuja as part of efforts to ramp up rice production.

SAWAH Eco-technology is the mechanisation of lowland areas through improved method of maximum utilisation of naturally occurring waters to obtain improved rice yield per hectare.

Speaking yesterday at the demonstration site in Yaba, the FADAMA FCT Coordinator, Mr. Abdullahi Salisu, said the technology had proofed to be simple, affordable and sustainable and would yield result ranging between 6.5 to 7.2 tons per hectare.

“The technology is presently being up-scaled here in Yaba, with one hectare demonstration farm established by FADAMA and Leventis Agric training school.

” In addition, the 49 numbers of rice production groups out of 333 production groups formed in the implementation of FADAMA III AF along the three value chain crops across the six area council will benefits immensely if they adopt the technology thus contributing toward enhancing food security and disease in rice importation,” he said.

The secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon. Nzekwe Stanley, who was represented by the director, finance and administration, Dr. Aliyu Musa, said the administration was impressed with the project in the area of mobilisation of potential groups, capacity building training and on farm research demonstration of proven technology for the farmers.