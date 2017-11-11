Exclusive: NFF Bosses strike deal wih Eagles, Rohr

By Ikenna Okonkwo

In Constantine, Algeria.

There are strong indications that the executive board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have entered an agreement with the Super Eagles specifically on how both the proceeds from the World Soccer Governing body, FIFA and any other accruing bonuses would be shared.

Our Correspondent who is currently in Constantine, Algeria, venue of where the final World Cup qualifier game between Nigeria and Algeria’s Fennecs took place gathered that Head Coach Gernor Rohr has also reached advanced talks with the country’s football body on his contract renewal.

A credible Source within the glasshouse who preferred to lie low disclosed that already some Super Eagles’ players including Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi were part of high powered delegation that visited the Presidency recently where certain explanations concerning the funding of both the World Cup preparations and participation were made.

Just after the last qualifier match, NFF Officials further reached out to the team and further streamlined modalities of the World Cup pay.

Although our Source refused to breakdown the full details of the exact amount which each player would be entitled to after any match is won, drawn or lost, available information revealed that arrangement has been concluded by the federation to ensure the match bonuses are released based on the number of points garnered by the team.

For instance, an outright victory which would produce three points is meant to attract more bonus to each Player. And as the competition progresses, the each member of the team would be entitled to more pay from one stage to another.

“What the federation is doing is to make sure that previous loopholes that led to agitations in the past World Cup participation were plucked. A situation where monies are shared while the tournament is on is not going to be the same as what will be witnessed in Russia.

“After agreement is reached, each member of the team gets what is due him through his account number. The federation is doing everything necessary to avoid distractions so as to meet semi-final target set for the team,” He concluded.

Recall that controversies right from 2002 World Cup led to undue distraction which marred effort geared towards making the team go pass round of 16 in previous outings.

