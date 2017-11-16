Empowerment: DYDA youths get sewing machine

Stories by Adeola Tukuru

Abuja

Diko Youth Development Association (DYDA) has received delivery of a sewing machine from one of its own, General Manager Niger State Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA) Engineer Lucky Barau, as an earlier promise made to the association to boost skills acquisition amongst the youth in the community.

Represented by his Personal Assistant, Illiya Brasher said the machine is in support of what the youth is doing in the community and a means of empowering them.

He prayed that the machine will go along way to achieve it purpose.

President DYDA, Nimrod Koce, commended the efforts of the donor saying that it is one amongst many he is doing for the community.

He called on the beneficiary to make adequate use of it and also empower other youths willing to learn the tread.

The beneficiary, Joyce Yusuf, expressed her appreciation stating that being a member of the association has brought her this favour and will do everything in her powers to transfer knowledge to other willing youths in the community.

The event witnessed presentation of the machine to DYDA and to the beneficiary