Emir urges farmers, herders to embrace peace efforts

The Emir of Kontagora emirate of Niger state, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, has called on farmers and herdsmen in the chiefdom to embrace peace efforts initiated by his council for the development of the area.

The royal father stated this at the weekend in a peace consultative forum with Fulani men and farmers resident in his domain at his palace in Kontagora.

He stated the need for the herdsmen and farmers to respect one another especially in aspects of feeding of animals and production of crops by farmers.

He warned farmers to avoid cultivation of cattle routes while herders should keep animals away from farm lands, adding that the meeting was called to enable parties resolve challenges that could lead to crisis.

He urged the herdsmen to use the grazing areas allocated to them adding that community leaders in the emirate council should pass the message of peace to all subjects.

Addressing the forum, the Director General, Nomadic Affairs to the Niger state government, Alhaji Addo Adamu Babayo warned against killing and destruction of properties by herders and farmers in disputes that could be resolved amicably as brothers.

While thanking the Emir for the peace initiative, Babayo called on Fulani men to stop cheating themselves in unnecessary cases.

He expressed the determination of the state government to ensure the maintenance of peace in the state and called on those involved in mischievous activities to desist from crisis.

He said, “There is the need for Fulani herdsmen and farmers to live in peace and we also need to be fair and just to each other. I want to call on Fulani youths to avoid ill vices that could destroy their future. You should not take the law into your hands but resort to elders when there is disagreement”.