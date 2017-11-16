DEPOWA trains 200 women, youth on skill acquisition

By Helen Oji

Abuja

Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), has trained 200 women and youth in different skills , as part of its skill acquisition programme tagged: “My Skill and My Swag”.

President of DEPOWA, Mrs. Omobolanle Olonisakin, said during the programme at the DEPOWA secretariat, Assokoro, Abuja, that “the association is determined to give necessary support to the less privileged in the society in order to improve their living standard.”

She said the programme was targeted at women and youth living within the military barracks and its environs.

“The programme is meant to educate women and youth,so that they can have skills and be confident, self-dependent and self-reliant in their lives, community and families,” she added.

Mrs. Olonisakin urged the trainees to be consistent, upright, dedicated and discipline in their training.

A beneficiary of the programme and a widow, Mrs. Rita Agbo, said the make-up and “Gele” tying skills she had acquired during the programme would help her to be self-dependent.