Dangote hands over N100m mosque to Abuja Muslim women

By Tope Sunday

Abuja

The Dangote Foundation has completed a mosque valued at over N100 million and handed it over to the Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN).

The Foundation took over the project in Utako District of Abuja, following an appeal made by FOMWAN to the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja yesterday, National Ameera of FOMWAN, Hajiya Amina B. Omoti, with the handing over, the mosque will be commissioned and opened for Jumaat prayers January next year.

She said the group had started the building when it appealed to the Dangote Foundation for assistance.

While commending and praying for the Foundation, she also expressed gratitude to the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar for his numerous supports towards the realization of the project.

“Words are not enough to express how we feel, but suffice it to note that the over 80,000 registered members of FOMWAN and Muslim Ummah are in awe over this beautiful house of worship,” she said.

The FOMWAN leader said the Board of Trustees will soon meet to constitute a management committee for the mosque.

Speaking at the event, the representative of the Dangote Foundation, Musa Bala, said the mosque was part of its philanthropic spirit.

He said the President of the Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote was passionate about the place of women in the society, hence the reason for instituting a N10billion micro grant to empower Nigerian women.

Also speaking, the National Deputy Ameera, Hajiya Sada Yusuf, prayed Allah to richly bless Dangote, even as she requested for further support for FOMWAN activities in Nigeria.

“We are like Oliver Twist. We are asking for more, especially in the area of landscaping of the Mosque environment,” she said.