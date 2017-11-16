Court remands robbery suspects in Osun

The accused persons, Hammed Sunday aged “19” and Seun Ogbeye aged “20” were arraigned before Magistrate Adijat Oloyade on a three count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and possession of dangerous weapons.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr. Duro Adekunle, told the court that the duo of accused, and others now at large, on the 14th of August, 2017 did conspire among themselves to commit felony.

He added that the accused persons on the aforementioned date, armed themselves with gun and other dangerous weapons and robbed one Dr. Olatundunsin Shola David of one Lenovo Laptop valued (#200,000), 4 Laptop charger valued (#5,000), two flash drives valued (#10,000), Samsung Galaxy 56 edge plus phone valued (#20,000) and Pathfinder phone valued (#100,000) total value of which is #515,000.

Adekunle said the accused persons also robbed one Abayomi Folorunsho of one Infinix phone valued #(47,000), Itel phone valued (#5,000), 3 wine colour infinix phone valued (#47,000) total value of which is (#99,000).

He said the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable under sections 6(b), 1(1) and 1(2)(a) (b) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume II laws of Osun State, 2004.

The plea of the accused persons was not taken due to the magnitude of the alleged offence.

Magistrate Adijat Oloyade, however, ordered that the accused persons be kept in prison custody and adjourned to 14 December, for hearing.