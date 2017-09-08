Corruption Allegation: Civil society groups to commence protests, demand IGP’s resignation

Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity has joined the call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Ibrahim Kpotum Idris to resign following his inability to provide convincing answers on the 120 billion Naira alleged bribe received from private individuals and corporations (including banks, international oil companies, top politicians etc) to provide them with Policemen as security back up.

The group also said it will commence a daily sit out protest at the Police headquarters in Abuja from Tuesday September 12 until the IGP resigns adding that the allegations were too weighty to be swept under the carpet.

Addressing a media conference in Abuja on Friday, Comrade Danesi Momoh,

Director of Media and Mobilization of the group stated that the the group has contacted a legal team to institute file a case against the IGP and other relevant agencies that have failed to investigate the allegations.

“As concerned patriots and leaders of frontline Civil Society Groups, we have watched with undiluted dismay the embarrassment foisted on a critical institution of national security – the Nigeria Police Force – and indeed the entire nation by the consistent inability of the Inspector General of Police to come clean with convincing answers on the 120 billion Naira estimated annual bribe monies received from private individuals and corporations (including banks, international oil companies, top politicians etc) to provide them with Policemen as security back up while the entire citizenry suffer the brunt of insecurity .

” It is clear to all that these firms and individuals remit funds to the top hierarchy of the Nigeria Police to merit the special treatment accorded them at the expense of generality of the citizens. The Force Public Relations Officer has in turn come forward to relay the fact that the Nigeria Police is not a revenue generating Agency. We can thus infer that the Nigeria Police does not formally receive funds from these entities as there are no formal documents indicating the receipt of such finances and as such does not have a proper accounting mechanism in this respect.

“Therefore we can conclusively agree that the pristine name of the Nigeria Police Force is being used to extort monies from hapless individuals and Organizations. This indeed is the pinnacle of corruption and a compromise of national security”, the group said.

It further alleged that the emphasis on providing security to individuals and organisation that have been paying bribes to the Police is responsible for the poor policing of the country that has given rise to increase in criminality.

” Owing to this messy happenings, the spate of kidnappings, ritual killings, armed robbery and related crimes have been on the rise lately thus giving President Muhammadu Buhari and his good intentioned government a bad name both at home and abroad. It is a pitiable reality that Policemen who have been trained and equipped with tax players’ money have been converted to private use while the public suffers” the group stated.