Convention: PDP extends closing date for purchase, submission of nomination forms

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

The National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that after its meeting yesterday, the 16th November 2017, it has extended the closing dates for the purchase of nomination forms for its elective offices from 19 to 29 November, 2017.

According to a statement Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, this is to further encourage party members and make the process more open and inclusive.

“The statement said: “The National Caretaker Committee at its meeting today 16th November 2017, observed that there have been unprecedented enthusiasm shown by party members across all the geopolitical zones to contest for elective offices at the National Convention coming up on 9/10 December 2017.

“This, the NCC noted has positively increased the visibility of the party and its activities in recent times.

“In order to further encourage party members and make the process more open and inclusive, the NCC has decided to extend the closing dates for the purchase of nomination Forms from 19 to 29 November, 2017.

“Completed Nomination Forms are now to be returned on the 30th of November, 2017. Interested members are therefore enjoined to take advantage of this extension of time.

“Once again, the NCC reiterates its commitment to a very open, transparent and successful National Convention.”