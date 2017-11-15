China donates N2.5bn relief materials to IDPs in North-east

By Musa M. Buba

Damaturu

Chinese government has donated 50 million Chinese Rin, equivalent of N2.5 billion, as its contribution to the development of the North east.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, revealed this in Damaturu the Yobe state capital, when he presented relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The Chinese government and its people, according to him, were so concerned with the challenges going on in the region and pledged that more would be done to uplift the living conditions of the affected persons.

“This year alone, China has been trying its best to work together with Nigerian government to do something for the North east as the government has provided 50 million Chinese Rin, an equivalent of N2.5 billion worth as foreign aid to alleviate the suffering of the people in the North east.

“In May this year, I was in Maiduguri and the World Food Programme assured me of receiving the sum of 5 million US Dollars offered to it by the Chinese government as contribution to assisting the IDPs in the North east and that also covers Yobe state,” Pingjin said.

The state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, represented by his deputy, Abubakar Aliyu, who is also the chairman, state post insurgency committee on resettlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction, thanked the government of China for the gesture and equally stressed the cordial relationship existing between Yobe state and Chinese contractors, who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state.

“I wish to commend the kind gesture exhibited by the Chinese government and wish to also call on other government and agencies as well as spirited individuals to complement the efforts of the federal and the state government in alleviating the sufferings of the people.”

The minister of state for foreign affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, on her part expressed appreciation to Yobe state government for the huge role it plays for the relocation of the IDPs and assured that the federal government will partner with the state government to ensure that all the displaced persons are relocated to their ancestral homes.

“Let me assure the state government that the Buhari administration will do its best by complimenting their efforts in ensuring the displaced are relocated, rehabilitated to see that they continue living peaceful life in their ancestral homes,” Khadija said.