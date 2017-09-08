Car crash at Benue IDPs camp

A Toyota Corolla has rammed through the perimeter fence of the camp holding those displaced by flood in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

But no live was lost in the crash, which occurred at about 4:27 p.m.

The lone driver lost consciousness, but bystanders helped keep him stable and pull his car out of the drainage which it overshot to hit the brick fence.

No number plate was attached to 2012 model Corolla, but a witness told Premium Times that the vehicle may belong to one of the VIPs visiting the flood victims at the camp.

The breach could complicate security efforts by the police and other security agencies, who have recently beefed up security at the camp following reports that some crooks had been smuggling relief materials from the camp through the fence.