Bungudu LG to spend N31m on Emir’s palace

By Sanusi Muhammad

Gusau

Bungudu local government council of Zamfara state has awarded contract for the construction of a befitting palace of the Emir of Kwatarkwashi at the cost of N31 million.

This was made known by the council chairman, Abdulaziz Ahmed Nahuche, while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after laying the foundation of the project yesterday held at the Emir’s palace.

He said, already, the sum of N10 million has been disbursed to the contractor handling the project as mobilisation, adding that the contractor was given three months within which to complete contract.

According to him, similar projects will soon be awarded by the council at Kekun Waje district head’s palace, involving total renovation.

He pointed out that, arrangement had been concluded by the council to construct a new NYSC residential apartment at the headquarters of the council as well as total renovation of Bungudu local government lodge.

He maintained that his administration has expended the sum of N6 million for the total renovation of Bungudu local government conference hall.