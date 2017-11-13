Buhari’s victory in 2015 saved Nigeria – Badaru

Bayo Alabira

Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, has said Nigeria was saved from the brink of disintegration by the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as its leader in 2015.

The two governor, who spoke at the weekend during a two day retreat organised by Governance Support Group (GSG) held in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital, said “the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as President is divine intervention.”

Badaru explained that “if not for the grace of God that brought in Buhari, we would have been plunged into much deeper trouble, at a point I was even thinking that it was all over for Nigeria.”

The Governor accused some former political office holders of trying to undermine the Buhari administration by engaging in false campaign that the administration would not succeed.

“The same group of people that wrecked this economy and grounded it are the ones telling the world that we have not achieved anything; but today, government’s officials are saving money for the system, not for their pockets and it’s happening in Jigawa,” he said.

Similarly, Sen Ali Ndume, who delivered a paper titled: “The North-East Development Commission: Policy Framework for Sustainable Peace, Security and Development” regretted that the country was almost lost until Buhari came on board.

He said his recent court victory was not about himself or his salary but about entrenching the principles of democracy in the country.