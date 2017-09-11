Buhari’s minister bankrolled PDP national convention – ADP chair

…It’s not true -Adeyeye

Just few days after the declaration of support by the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid in 2019, it is also alleged that some cabinet members in the All Progressives Congress-led government bankrolled the recent non-elective National Convention of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Although the PDP denied the claim, but the accuser, another opposition figure, challenged the Presidency to investigate the source of the money PDP paid for the live coverage of the convention, warning that President Muhammadu Buhari might be sitting on the keg of gun powder if he fails to act fast.

The special non-elective national convention of PDP was held in Abuja, Saturday 12th, August, 2017 after Supreme Court ruled and put to rest the leadership tussle between Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi on 12th July, 2017, and declared Makarfi as the authentic National Caretaker Chairman of the party.

Speaking exclusively in an interview with Blueprint in Abuja at the weekend, National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabaji Yusuf, alleged that unknown to President Buhari, “a large numbers of his cabinet members are more of PDP members in the spirit.”

The allegation is coming at a time when many within and outside the ruling party were calling on the President to re-jig his cabinet, alleging non performance and disloyalty by some ministers.

Speaking to our reporter, Yusuf said, “the issue is that you look at your cabinet and because we believe that cabinet is more of PDP than the so-called APC. The last PDP convention that took place, it was some ministers in that APC government that funded that convention. The APC ministers gave the money for the live coverage of that PDP non- elective convention that took place. The records are there to show you.”

Sounding confident on his claims, the ADP leader said, “the government has a way of finding out all these things. They can be discrete. They have the people that can trace the money that was paid, where was it coming from, and the government has the machineries to do all that and I am sure they are aware of that.”

The ADP national chairman also challenged Buhari to put machineries in place to investigate his claim, saying: “Yes of course he should take it up because if he doesn’t, he is in trouble.”

Continuing, the party stalwart asked rather rhetorically,”why did they make him to meet with PDP when he came back instead of meeting with all the political parties? They were trying to destroy him, to discredit him to make him look as if he is apologising to PDP and it is PDP members in his cabinet that made that meeting, it was an insider’s job.”

While commenting on Alhassan’s support for former Vice President Abubakar, Yusuf predicted that the ruling party and the main opposition PDP will both disintegrate before the 2019 general elections.

“What we believe will happen is that PDP will disintegrate. Forget about the euphoria that they won the court verdict and all that talk of working things together. It will disintegrate and when that disintegration happens, some of them in PDP, I am not saying all of them in PDP are bad, but the sane ones will find their way to a sane environment which ADP is going to provide.

“Also as you have already seen, APC is already disintegrating. We have been hearing of the explosive statements even from the serving minister and those that you will refer to as the key stakeholders in that party, the kind of statements we are hearing from them which tells you that all isn’t well.”

PDP debunks claims

But reacting to the allegation, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye described the claim as “totally false and rubbish”, clarifying that at no time did any APC minister contribute a dime to ensure the successful conduct of the convention.

Adeyeye, however, said the outburst of the women affairs minister not to support Buhari in 2019 is a welcome development to the party, describing it as a vindication of the PDP’s position that the Buhari administration is characterised by non performance.

“Like I have said to others, it is a welcome development; we appreciate her openness, her frankness which goes to show that Buhari has not performed in the last two and half years. For her to say she will not support Buhari in 2019 shows that the president has not performed and this has been our position in the PDP,” he said.