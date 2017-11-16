Buhari threatens public officials with jail, says remaining Chibok girls to return soon

The President said this at the public presentation of a book titled, “Making Steady, Sustainable Progressive for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity: A mid-term scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration,” held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

The 360-page book is a mid-term scorecard of the present administration put together by Presidential Media Team which is being coordinated by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr.. Garba Shehu; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande.

The President said Nigeria has now regained international respect as a result of the current fight against corruption with a lot of leaders now indicating interest to visit the country on monthly basis.

“We are all aware now that if you steal public funds and you are caught, you will face the law. Internationally, Nigeria is now a respected nation. I can’t keep up with invitations to visit other countries much less for other countries leaders that want to visit us. A number of world leaders are expressing the desire to visit Nigeria virtually on monthly basis,” he said.

He commended the media for the wonderful work it has been doing to promote government policies and programmes, especially the fight against corruption and insurgency in the country.

The President also thanked Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill during his medical vacation in London, United Kingdom, and assured that the only way he can repay the goodwill is for him to work more.

“I cannot thank Nigerians enough for your prayers and goodwill during my health vacation. I can only replay you by resolving to work by putting every ounce of my energy to protect your interest.

“We have gone through difficult times due to worldwide economic recession. We are coming out of recession and government efforts are targeted at easing economic hardships with more jobs, social security platforms for vulnerable families, and unemployed and infrastructural progress.

“I would at the same like to assure all Nigerians of my commitment to improve security, fight corruption and restructure the economy. On the current issues on herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping and armed robberies within the confines of our limited resources, we are giving top priority to security,” he said.

The President also assured that efforts were on to secure the release of the remaining Chibok school girls still in captivity of Boko Haram.

“During the year it was my great pleasure to secure the release of 102 Chibok school girls. We are doing our best quietly and effectively as possible to get the rest released. We are working day and night with our international partners to release the remaining girls as soon as possible, as well as women and children still on captivity,” he said.