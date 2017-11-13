Buhari appoints Adeyeye NAFDAC DG

By Ajuma Edwina Ogiri

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the wife of Sen Olusola Adeyeye, representing Osun central, Prof Christiana Adeyeye, as the new Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Mrs. Adeyeye, who took over from the acting D-G, Ademola Andrew Magbojuri, is the founder of a non-governmental organisation, Drugs for AIDS and HIV Patients, committed to the prevention, education, care and treatment of HIV/AIDS children in Nigeria.

Adeyeye attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she obtained a B.Sc in Pharmaceutics, in 1976, after which she obtained an M.Sc from the University of Georgia in 1985 and a PhD in 1988.

She is the founding chair of Biopharmaceutical Sciences and Professor of Pharmaceutics and Drug Product Evaluation at the College of Pharmacy, Roosevelt University, Schaumburg, Illinois, and also senior Fulbright scholar and 2008 AAPS fellow.

Mrs. Adeyeye has mentored over 15 PhD and M.Sc candidates, and has five patents, 55 peer-reviewed manuscripts, books, and more than 140 scientific presentations.

Since the sack of the former NAFDAC DG, Dr. Paul Orhii in February 2016, by President Muhammadu Buhari, the agency has had no substantive director-general for close to two years, and has been presided over by two acting directors-general.