Breaking: Atiku declares for 2019 presidency, promises to fight corruption better than Buhari

…Challenges critics on evidences of his corrupt activities

In what appears as a formal declaration to contest the 2019 Presidential election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has promised to fight corruption better than the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari, if he is given the opportunity to preside of the affairs of the country.

The Waziri Adamawa also challenged his critics to either prove allegation of corrupt activities leveled against him “or mind the skeletons in their own closets and keep quiet.”

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja Monday, the former Vice President said, “It is sickening to continue to regurgitate allegations of corruption against me by people who have failed to come forward with a single shred of evidence of my misconduct while in office.

“I will shock everyone because I believe that I will fight corruption like never before,” he said.

He added that people who have no initiative, personal resourcefulness and ideas about wealth creation, always assume that a man cannot build himself without stealing.

According to him, “People who are bereft of ideas about entrepreneurial spirit always think that everyone else is a thief just like them.”

He added that it is morally offensive for people who despise honest labour to become judges in the courts of public opinion.

The Waziri Adamawa explained that though he has not been convicted of corruption by any court in the land or elsewhere, his political enemies have been parading a fake morality to fool gullible Nigerians.

“Despite previous desperate efforts to link me with corruption, the William Jefferson trial in the United States ended in 2009 without indicting me or linking me to corrupt activities,” he said.

Atiku said he didn’t become a Vice President in 1999 as a pauper because he has been a successful investor throughout his retirement life.

“If Atiku is a thief merely because of his resourcefulness and successful investments, my political enemies should tell Nigerians the sources of their own stupendous wealth,” he added.

The former Vice President said he is well equipped to fight corruption because of his vast experiences both in the public and private sectors and his ability to build a team capable of accomplishing the task.