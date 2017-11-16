Benue vs Tsav: Court rules January 30

Daniel Agbo

Makurdi

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi the Benue state capital, yesterday, adjourned for ruling, the case instituted by the state government against Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav.

Tsav is standing trial over alleged “injurious and false letter against the governor and government of Benue state”.

In the sitting of yesterday, counsel to the accused, Tony Agada said the crux of the issue before the court revolved around section 10 of the Public Complaints Commission Act, which borders on immunity of the commissioner from a legal process.

Agada submitted that the charge against his client was a nullity, pre-mature and an attempt to silence a dogged critic of government, noting that his client acted in line of duty.

But counsel to the respondent, Andrew Wombo in his argument, disagreed with the submission of the accused counsel, saying the matter did not revolve around section 10 of the Public Complaints Commission as claimed.

According to him section 10 clearly states the duties of the accused but does not include sending a letter to the sitting governor, and lying or making false and unfounded allegations against people or government.

He also explained that the accused, instead of channeling the letter he wrote to the appropriate authorities, addressed it to the governor which was clearly out of his line of duty.

But the presiding Magistrate, Mr. Isaac Ajim, after listening to arguments by the two parties, adjourned the case till January 30, 2018 for ruling on the matter.