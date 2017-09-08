Atiku applauds UK for pledging £200m to rebuild Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the United Kingdom for pledging £200 million to re-build Nigeria, especially the North-east geo political zone where he hails from.

A press statement released by the Atiku Media Office yesterday in Abuja quoted the former Vice President as saying: “To paraphrase George Bernard Shaw, the UK and Nigeria are two countries separated by a common language. Our two nations have too much in common not to have common ground.

“As I said to the UK’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, when I met her earlier this summer, Nigeria is not asking for what we have not given. The gallant men and women of our armed forces have given their lives and limbs to bring peace and prosperity to nations all over the world and in time past we made generous contributions to the development of other nations.”

Atiku, who described UK as “Nigeria’s oldest friend and ally,” urged other long-term friends of the country to support the federal government “as we rebuild our nation and defeat our common enemies in the war on terror.”