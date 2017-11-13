Anambra guber: APGA tasks INEC security on credible poll

By Saminu Ibrahim

Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies during the Anambra state governorship election slated for November 18 to ensure that electoral guidelines, rules and regulations are strictly adhered to.

The party also enjoined INEC and other relevant stakeholders to provide a level playing field for the 37 political parties participating in the election.

A statement by APGA National Director of Publicity, Ifeanacho Oguejiofor, yesterday called on the electoral umpire not to give in to anti- democratic agents and negative reactionary forces allegedly moving about to compromise the voting process and manipulate the collation of results.

“The party earnestly advises the purveyors of electoral malfeasance and brigandage, who are neck-deep and hell bent on rigging the election to have a rethink, repent and jettison the unwholesome, diabolical and untenable idea because with the high level of political consciousness created by the party, the traditional and the modern media, such will never be tolerated by people of Anambra state, Nigerians and the apostles of democratic principles and norms across the world.

“Therefore, the party urges the people of Anambra state to turn out enmasse for the election without any atom of fear,” APGA stated.