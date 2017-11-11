Amuneke settles down with Sudanese club, mocks Nigeria league

Emmanuel Amuneke, has revealed that his appointment as coach of Sudanese club, Sporting Club Khartoum is a stepping stone in his career.

The former Zamalek of Egypt and ex FC Barcelona of Spain winger, who led Nigeria U17s to FIFA U17 World Cup glory in Chile in 2015, had previously been linked to coach former club Zamalek.

“I’m happy with the offer. I accepted the terms because I see them as good, at least better than what we have in Nigeria,” he said

“At least, it is a stepping stone for me.

“All I need is to remain focused, wise and work hard to succeed.”

He has signed a two-year contract with the club, who previously hired Ghana Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah.

Amuneke, who was also in charge of Nigeria U20s, scored the winner in Nigeria U23s Dream Team 3-2 triumph over Argentina in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games men’s football final.

Two years earlier, he came off the bench to score a brace as the Super Eagles saw off Chipolopolo of Zambia in the 1994 AFCON final in Tunisia.