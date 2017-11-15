Ambode swears-in Adesoye as Lagos Head of Service

By Tope Musowo

Lagos state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday swore in Mrs. Folasade Adesoye as the 20th Head of Service of the state, with a charge on her to hit the ground running and work assiduously to bring out the best in all the civil servants for the overall benefit of the people.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the executive council chambers in Alausa, Ikeja, Ambode said concerted efforts had been made to place the state civil service on a sound footing for proactive, innovative, selfless and technology-driven service delivery, and that the onus was on the appointee to use her office to galvanise civil servants to build on the gains already recorded.

The governor, who expressed confidence in the ability of the appointee to add value to the public service and governance in general, said the appointment was another confirmation of the dynamic quality of both the service and civil servants in the State, as the minimum standard now acceptable is selfless service to the State and the people.

Ambode commended the immediate past Head of Service, Mrs Olabowale Ademola, for her contributions to the development of the state as well as the strengthening of the public service.

Responding, Adesoye thanked Ambode for the opportunity given to her to serve and assured that the public service, under her watch, would redouble efforts in ensuring speedy, efficient and effective implementation of government policies and initiatives.

Adesoye, who is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), particularly pledged total commitment to the duties and responsibilities of the new office, assuring that she would do everything within her capacity to justify the confidence reposed in her.