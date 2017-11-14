Amb Madori should retrace his political steps

By Adamu Muhd Usman

“Success is not by our thinking, will, interest or personal opinion. It is destined and accompanied by good attitude and determination. So, the best way to succeed is to follow the footsteps of the achievers”.– Sule Lamido

I would like to use this medium to advice Alhaji Ahmad Abdulhameed Malam Madori, who is locally known as Chichiyali, to please retrace his political steps from the political wilderness and try to find his way back to reckoning by embracing the facts and realities of life.

Ahmed was a political son of Sule Lamido whom he helped to be Jigawa state PDP organizing secretary, PDP zonal auditor (North West, Commissioner Federal Character Commission representing Jigawa. Ahmad was a minister of power and steals and was also an ambassador (Turkey) till May 29, 2015 when the PDP tenure came to an end.

Despite the above opportunities (positions or posts) given to him courtesy of Lamido, Ahmed was among the few who decamped to APC after the 2015 presidential elections before the governorship election because he was angry he was not opportune to emerged as the PDP 2015 governorship candidate due to some of his attitude of lackluster performance, lack of respect for elders, arrogance, undiplomatic in his relationship with other party faithful, and he is poor politician who hardly stretches his handshakes to other people.

Allegations made by Ahmad in recent APC gathering in Dutse, Jigawa State capital have proved for all to see that he is out of touch with political realities and he is out to feather his own nest at the expense of Jigawa people’s aspiration, agitation and prayer for peace, progress, mutual understanding, peaceful co-existence, political stability and positive societal development. He said for example that Lamido is “Despotic and possessive” who else in Jigawa will ever believe that? Not to talk of Ahmad as one of the largest, biggest and highest beneficiaries of Lamido’s kind gesture and generosity etc.

Under the previous dispensation, consultations were made in regular aspect of governance and people interest, which was the cardinal reference point for all policies and progammes of Lamido administration. It is this policy of accommodation and careful promotion of Jigawa state’s larger interest that enabled the state during Sule Lamido administration secured two ministers and an ambassador (you yourself) at same time. They were respectively from other two Senatorial zones not only Lamido’s constituency, proof enough that all parts of the state have benefitted from the policy of inclusion an even developments. If Lamido were possessive as Ahmad now claims, how come he encouraged and supported these appointments and he did not direct them to only his Senatorial Zone, Dutse? or his local government or his country home (Bamaina)?

Equally hollow is Ahmad’s allegations that Lamido imposed candidates during the last 2015 election, especially the governorship. Chichiyali had the same level playing field as all other aspirants to purchase the necessary form and aspire for any position of his choice. If Jigawa people refuse to support you on account of your poor performance record and lack of political reliability in the past, how can you blame Lamido for that, can he force people to like the man that they don’t trust?

Ahmad alleged that Lamido in 2015 had sympathy for the gubernatorial aspiration of Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim. There are no law or party guidelines that say that you cannot have sympathy for an aspirant, especially somebody who has been his political ally since their PRP days in the second republic.

Aminu Ringim is a person who contested and won election under the PRP in the 70s and who has been in the corridors of power in Jigawa state since 1992 during the tenure of governor Ali Sa’ad Birnin-Kudu. He also served as a commissioner and chief of staff to Governor Saminu Turaki (1999-2007), he then served meritoriously as Lamido’s Chief of Staff for eight years (2007-2015). It must be his loyalty, sagacity, hard work, commitment, honesty and tireless effort that convinced Lamido to back his aspiration.

Lastly, Ahmed should bear in mind that, Sule Lamido is faithful who believes in destiny. If not that, how can he undergo life and political tussles of lose and win? Lamido is a person who wants everyone to grow. Ahmed, you are in the right and better position to spread or carry that gospel. But whatever one says about Lamido negatively is his own opinion. Everyone knows Lamido has impacted positive developments to the lives of Jigawa people even a visitor or away farer can testify to that. The earlier Ahmad respects his political realities and learns to control his tongue and mind his language the better and also let him emulate the way of the achievers or he will continue to wonder in the political wilderness. A word is enough for the wise and time is the best judge to history and events mark my words.

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa state. amu3333@yahoo.com