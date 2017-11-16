Aisha Buhari donates maternity complex to Katsina

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has handed over a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art maternity complex to the Katsina state government, in fulfilment of her commitment to improving the healthcare delivery system in Nigeria, particularly reduction of the health burden on women.

The handing over ceremony took place at the new complex within the premises of Daura General Hospital on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Buhari conducted the foundation stone laying ceremony on May 18, saying the maternity complex will contribute to reduction of the challenges women face trying to access medical care during pregnancy and at childbirth, saying these are times when they are at their most vulnerable state.

The event was anchored by the personal physician to the wife of the President and Coordinator of Future Assured Programme, Kamal Muhammad, who handed over the facility to the Zonal Coordinator for Future Assured, Yardada Bichi, who in turn handed the facility over to representative of the state government and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Kabir Mustafa.

Mustafa expressed the appreciation of the state government over the donation of the fully equipped maternity complex by the wife of the president, saying the whole state was excited over this monumental gift, promising that the state would make the best use of the facility to help realise her dream of improved health outcomes for women.

Medical Director of Daura General Hospital, Abdulaziz Nafiu, in his address said the hospital has a catchment area, comprising Katsina, Jigawa and Kano states, but that patients come in from as far as southern parts of Niger Republic, explaining that the complex which is one-of-a-kind in the whole of Northern Nigeria, will reduce the burden of maternity patients on the hospital.

He however pointed out the need for more personnel from the Health Management Board to cope with the expected influx of patients.

