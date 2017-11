Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital after fainting at half-time in Argentina’s friendly defeat against Nigeria, the Argentine Football Federation has announced.

The Man City striker scored after 36 minutes in Krasnodar, Russia, to put Argentina 2-0 ahead, but did not come out for the second half and was replaced by Dario Benedetto.

The federation stated in a Twitter post, “(Aguero) He fainted and was therefore transferred to carry out routine checks just as a precaution.”

