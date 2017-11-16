AfrYPoD wants FG to adopt Pneumonia Action Plan

African Youth Initiative on Population, Health and Development (AfrYPoD) has called on the federal government to adopt Pneumonia Action Plans that provide universal access to health workers trained to diagnose accurately and early.

The Country Representative, Mukhtar Ijaiya, at the just concluded World Pneumonia Day in Abuja, also called on the government at the federal, state and local levels to demonstrate stronger political will to ensure no child is left behind in immunization.

According to him, this can be done through increased awareness creation, increased funding for vaccines and efficient utilization of approved funds.

He further said Pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria and other countries in Africa should be supported by government to begin local production of vaccines to ensure cheaper cost and improved access.

“Governments and development partners should ensure that life-saving antibiotics are available to cure pneumonia;

“Public-private partnerships to expand provision of the oxygen needed to help children struggling to breathe.

“Health education in schools should include the importance of good personal hygiene, immunization and other ways to prevent childhood illnesses. All hands must be on deck to stop pneumonia and save children from untimely death,” he said.

