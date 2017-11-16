Adedoja promises empowerment for women

Ruth Terry

Abuja

Chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Taoheed Adedoja, has taken his plea for the national leadership of the party to leaders and stakeholders in the South South zone, promising to empower the women.

Adedoja, who was in Port Harcourt to solicit support the support of the zone, promised to utilise the goodwill he had generated among the people of South South to provide the needed leadership for the party to be further accepted as the rallying point for all Nigerians.

During Adedoja’s interactions, he recalled his life and times in Delta and Edo states in the 70s, saying his aspiration is for women to take their rightful position in the society as parents and mothers, adding: “PDP will provide life time empowerment for women activists to enable them play their key roles as the nation’s mothers, parents and key partners in the upbringing of Nigerian children and youths.”

Adedoja, who was a student activist at the College of Education, Abraka in the old Midwest state (now Delta and Edo states) also promised to utilise his experience as a former Minister of Sports to promote sports for the development of youths of the South South with the formation of “Peoples Football Clubs” at the ward, local government, state and national levels, to be private sector driven, as PDP’s major contribution to the development of the Nigerian youths.

While responding to Adedoja’s visit, the zonal chairman of PDP in South South, High Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, commended him for his full participation in the 25th anniversary of the creation of Delta state that took place in Asaba, in August 2016.

Adedoja had earlier interacted with the workers at the headquarters of the party (Wadata plaza) in Abuja, who workers expressed happiness with his visit and commended the former Dean of the Faculty of Education at Bayero University Kano, for deeming it important to consider the workers.

The workers described Adedoja’s visit as the first of its kind since the formation of the party 19 years ago, as no aspirant to the position of National Chairman had ever considered interaction with workers important.