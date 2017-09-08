ACF tasks FG on improved living condition

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari administration for steering Nigerian economy away from recession, just as it tasked the federal government to ensure the recovery improves the living standard of Nigerians.

ACF in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, urged federal and state governments to avoid “round tripping, unnecessary travel abroad and spending overseas and engage in local and international investment to preserve and boost the value of naira thereby stabilizing the Nigeria’s economy”.

ACF further task governments to sustain the economy and provide employment for jobless youths in the country through massive investment on agriculture and solid minerals, while advising President Buhari not rest on his oars, but to ensure sustained economic policies and prudent management.

“ACF welcomes the cheering news that the Nigerian economy is presently out of recession based on the figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“ACF notes with delight that the economic policies and programmes of the Buhari’s administration is yielding some positive results.

“Furthermore, government should invest more in agriculture and solid minerals exploration in the hope they will provide job opportunities to our teaming youths and also boost our foreign exchange earnings.

“ACF also wishes to commend the federal government for its political will to resuscitate the Mambilla Power Project that was abandoned over 45 years ago”.