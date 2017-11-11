Abuja taskforce, drivers’ clash: Group calls for arrest of erring officer

By Tope Sunday

A Civil Society Group, Foundation for Peace Professionals (FPP), has called for the arrest and prosecution of a member of the Joint Taskforce, who reportedly shot a driver at Wuse Market, Abuja on Wednesday.

Blueprint Weekend recalled that there was palpable tension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday when taxi drivers set up bonfires and grounded commercial activities in some party of Abuja in protest against the alleged inhuman treatment of their colleague by the members of the taskforce.

The foundation in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq O. Hamzat, also appealed to the Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammed Bello and the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) to review the operation of the taskforce.

The statement read in part: “Foundation for Peace Professionals has been informed of an unfortunate incident that happened today (Wednesday) in Abuja at Wuse Market, in which a soldier who is part of security task force shot a taxi driver for no justifiable reason. The security task force reportedly dumped the victim’s body in his vehicle and ran away.

“We condemn the cruelty and inhumanity displayed against a fellow human by the security task force. Findings have revealed that, the security task force has been extorting members of the public around Wuse market for a long time.

“We also call on the security agencies to arrest and properly prosecute the soldier that shot the taxi driver and all other members of the task force engaged in public extortion and criminality.