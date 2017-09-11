6,090 pilgrims arrive Nigeria, 2 die from Sokoto

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON ) has so far 6,090 Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria in about 14 return flights.

Statistics released from the Command and Control Centre of the Commission in Jeddah yesterday showed that 550 Sokoto state pilgrims with nine officials departed Jeddah Airport to Sokoto.

The ongoing hajj transportation exercise is being carried out by two out of three approved airlines, Max Air Ltd. and Flynas, a Saudi designated carrier.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise which started on September 6 was going on smoothly.

NAN also reports that the exercise is scheduled to end on Oct. 5, however, if the tempo was maintained and without any hitches, it might be concluded before the deadline.

Meanwhile, NAHCON management staff, some board members, Nigerian Embassy and Consulate officials, have been visiting houses where State and Tour Operators’ pilgrims were accommodated to ascertain the condition of the faithful.

Addressing the pilgrims, NAHCON Commissioner of Operation, Alhaji Abdullahi Modibbo, advised them to adhere strictly to the approved 32 kilogrammes for big luggage and eight kilos for hand luggage.

Meanwhile, Director General, Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA), Alhaji Ibrahim Umar has confirmed the demise in Makkah of two pilgrims, a male and female from the state following natural causes.

They are Luba Usman and Musa Haruna, from Illela and Gada Local Governments respectively.

Umar disclosed this while briefing the media on the state’s pilgrims situation yesterday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

‎According to him, late Usman was taking her breakfast on Saturday morning when she suddenly collapsed and passed on, while Haruna was on the queue on Saturday night to weigh his hand luggage.

“The deceased, who was also together with his son, just laid down to rest and that was the end of his life”, the DG said.

The deceased pilgrims, he further revealed, had since been buried according after their funeral prayers were conducted at the Holy Mosque in Makkah.