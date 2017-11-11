2019: No one can stop Ganduje – APC chieftain

By Bashir Mohammed

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a close associate of the President, Alhaji Abdulmajid Danbilki Commander, has described the performance of governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the last two years as a spectacular one.

Speaking with news men in Kano yesterday, Commander said as far as the 2019 race for Kano Government House was concerned, no one can stop governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from having another chance to lead the State adding that as an experience politician and administrator he had lived up to his billing.

According to him, “his ability to forge ahead with the projects he inherited from his predecessor and the initiation of his own, had clearly demonstrated his commitment and sincerity in upholding his mantra on continuity in governance” affirming that for his ability to sustain the tempo on regular payment of workers’ salary was enough to give him a clean bill of health.