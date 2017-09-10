2019: Nigerians may stone us, defunct CPC accuses El-Rufai, Ameachi of sabotaging Buhari

A group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly address the challenge of hunger and poverty in the land to avoid being stoned during campaign in 2019 general elections.

The group under the aegis of Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN) said the situation in the country is so because the President “is only a sheep in the midst of wolves and hyennas majorly because he neglected those who sacrificed for him and shared same ideology and vision with him.”

A statement signed on Sunday in Abuja by the National Coordinator of the group Comrade Ikonomwan Francis, specifically accused Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi among others of indirectly working again the interest of the party.

“The likes of Mallam Nasir El-rufai , the Gov of Kaduna state, Bello Masari the Gov Kastina state, Mr. Rotimi Amenchi, the minister of works who now parade themselves by claiming that they are more Buharist, are strangers in Buhari Project. Was he not the same El-rufai that described Gen Muhammadu Buhari as “perpetually unelectable” ? Where was he, when we core members of the defunct CPC now made him electable ?

“If urgent steps are not taken to correct this abnormalies, the devastating effect on APC come 2019 will be enormous because it will put a divide in APC.

“The public perception of the APC led government now, is very bad. There is a high level of hunger and poverty in the Land. We foresee a situation where the masses will stone us during 2019 electioneering campaign. Mr President better get it right now, or APC may loose it in 2019.”

Reacting to the recent outburst of Women Affairs Minister, Hajia Aisha Alhassan and the position of governor El-Rufai on the matter, the group said they have warned the President earlier on the crop of persons recruited into his cabinet.

“Our position that the President appointed saboteurs from PDP to this government is cone place because it portrays Mr President as not meaning well for the country.

“Before now, the first Lady Hajia Aisha Buhari has earlier corroborated our position. It is obvious that more wolves in sheep skin will unveil itself in no recent time. Because there are many of them currently in his government who are mercenaries from PDP to discredit this administration.

“We are strongly of the opinion that the only way out of this confusion is the outright dissolution of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and appoint 40% of the core members of the defunct CPC into his cabinet. These are men and women who has the strong political will to drive and remedy the system right now.”