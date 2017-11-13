2019: Kalu canvasses support for Buhari’s re-election

By Ibraheem Musa

Kaduna

Former governor of Abia state, Dr Orji Uzo Kalu, has thrown his support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office “because it is imperative for the North to complete its eight years in order to pave way for a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023.”

Dr Kalu also applauded Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi, for encouraging Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, and advised politicians to be united for the common good of the people, irrespective of party affiliations.

The former governor who made these remarks yesterday at his Abuja residence after hosting a group of Abuja based businessmen from Nnewi, Anambra state, argued that ,”judging from the robust accomplishments of the federal government, it is only logical for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.”

According to him, “We want the President to sustain his good work till 2023. He is leading the country well and as such there is no need to change a winning team. I urge Nigerians at home and abroad to sustain their support for the President in his determination to make life meaningful for the citizenry.”

Kalu, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also affirmed his party’s determination to unseat the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led state government in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state.

The former governor equally distanced himself from posters calling him to contest the 2019 presidential polls.

According to him, “the fake posters are the handiwork of political jobbers, who are afraid of the robust support we are galvanising for the APC in the South East. It is a ploy by enemies of progress to cause disaffection among party members.’’