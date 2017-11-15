2019: Abia APC chieftain predicts Buhari’s victory

A former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), in Abia state, Prince Paul Ikonne has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will not only secure his party’s ticket to run for a second term office, he added that winning the election is certain.

Ikonne, who is the founder of Ndigbo for PMB 2019, however called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the president to declare his re-election ambition.

Addressing newsmen Wednesday, in Abuja, the ex-governorship candidate appealed to power brokers in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to field Buhari ‎for a another term of office.

‎”The APC will win the presidential election in 2019 as long as Buhari remain’s the party’s flag-bearer. His support base is intact. Any Nigerian that wants to tell the truth will agree that he has laid a solid foundation.

“‎Based on what I call the last mistake of 2015, where some Igbos didn’t vote President Buhari, I have formed a group called Ndigbo for PMB 2019, to avoid that mistake. The Igbos are part of Nigeria and we must remain part of Nigeria.

“We must be part of the national politics and be seen to be active in the Nigerian politics. So I am calling on all the Igbos to support Buhari this time; it is in their interest to support Mr. President.

“So part of our programme as Ndigbo for PMB 2019, is to appeal to Mr. President to run for a second term and we will continue to appeal untill he accepts to run.

‎”God has given him good health and the purpose of that good health is not to abandon the country halfway, it’s to consolidate on the foundation he has laid so far,” he said.