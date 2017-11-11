By Bode Olagoke

Niger Delta Coalition (NDC) has accused Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani and the Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu of complicity in the renewed threats by Niger Delta Avengers to resume bombings of crude oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta region.

NDC founder, Ambassador Young Piero, who made the allegation in a statement yesterday in Abuja, however, said “we will not accept any further corrupt practice and political negotiations to the detriment of the people.

“Government appointees should not be double -sided if they don’t know how to solve the problem or to deal with people who are ready to support the government to bring final peace to the Niger Delta”.

The group alleged Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani, General Boroh and Dr. Ibe Kachikwu of patronising and encouraging militancy in the Niger Delta”, adding that both ministers were the brian behind the latest threats.

While describing the development as a sad one, the statement alleged that the serving ministers “are working against the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”